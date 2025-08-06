WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | airport | trump | ar 15

Man Arrested With AR-15, Knives at Florida Airport Frequented by Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 06 August 2025 11:44 AM EDT

A Florida man has been arrested after police found an AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental car at a Palm Beach County airport, reports WPBF.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded after airport operations staff reported a suspicious individual standing outside a dark-colored vehicle in a restricted parking area.

Michael Rodrigues, 41, was reportedly getting dressed outside the vehicle.

When deputies searched the car, they found a loaded AR-15 rifle inside along with multiple knives hidden under a blanket on the seat.

Rodrigues has been charged with trespassing, possession of cocaine, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred at Palm Beach International Airport, which is frequently used by President Donald Trump when traveling to and from his Mar-a-Lago residence. 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A Florida man has been arrested after police found an AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental car at a Palm Beach County airport, reports WPBF. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded...
florida, airport, trump, ar 15
127
2025-44-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 11:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved