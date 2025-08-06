Man Arrested With AR-15, Knives at Florida Airport Frequented by Trump

A Florida man has been arrested after police found an AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental car at a Palm Beach County airport, reports WPBF.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded after airport operations staff reported a suspicious individual standing outside a dark-colored vehicle in a restricted parking area.

Michael Rodrigues, 41, was reportedly getting dressed outside the vehicle.

When deputies searched the car, they found a loaded AR-15 rifle inside along with multiple knives hidden under a blanket on the seat.

Rodrigues has been charged with trespassing, possession of cocaine, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred at Palm Beach International Airport, which is frequently used by President Donald Trump when traveling to and from his Mar-a-Lago residence.