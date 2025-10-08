Trump Endorses Fla. AG Uthmeier: 'America First Warrior'

President Donald Trump issued a reelection endorsement for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier calling him an "America First Warrior" and "champion" for the Make America Great Again movement.

"Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is doing a GREAT job for the Sunshine State, which I won BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "James is an America First Warrior, who is a true champion for 'MAGA.'"

Uthmeier's work to open an illegal migrant detention center in Florida's Everglades drew Trump's specific praise.

"He is THE MAN behind ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ, and argued strongly at the United States Supreme Court in defense of my Executive Power to fire Deep State bureaucrats," Trump's statement continued.

"Under James' fearless leadership, over 1,000 CRIMINAL PEDOPHILES have been arrested, missing children have been SAVED, and our Great Members of Law Enforcement have been empowered to do their jobs and, KEEP FLORIDA SAFE."

Uthmeier's conservative bona fides are in addition to his work this summer to chisel Trump's future presidential library into the Miami skyline.

"In his next term, James will continue to work tirelessly to Ensure Law and Order, Uphold our Constitutional Rights, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump's endorsement concluded.

"James Uthmeier is a Strong Conservative Fighter and Prosecutor, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"