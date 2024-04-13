CBP's Global Entry Program Adds Enrollment on Arrival

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has introduced Enrollment on Arrival (EOA) at several international airports to facilitate its Global Entry program, The Hill reported Saturday.

This initiative enables pre-approved U.S. residents or travelers from low-risk countries on international flights to bypass traditional CBP inspection lines, streamlining entry into the United States.

Applicants seeking approval for EOA must present a valid passport, driver's license, and a document verifying U.S. residency, such as a utility or credit card bill. Once conditionally approved, these travelers are no longer required to schedule a separate interview at a later date. Instead, they can complete their enrollment interview upon arrival in the U.S. during the CBP processing phase, during which they will be interviewed and have their biometrics scanned.

Global Entry members are also eligible for TSA PreCheck, which offers expedited screening for boarding both international and domestic flights.

The enrollment cost for Global Entry is $100 and provides benefits for five years.