×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: flights | international | global entry | cbp | enrollment on arrival | approval

CBP's Global Entry Program Adds Enrollment on Arrival

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 01:36 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has introduced Enrollment on Arrival (EOA) at several international airports to facilitate its Global Entry program, The Hill reported Saturday.

This initiative enables pre-approved U.S. residents or travelers from low-risk countries on international flights to bypass traditional CBP inspection lines, streamlining entry into the United States.

Applicants seeking approval for EOA must present a valid passport, driver's license, and a document verifying U.S. residency, such as a utility or credit card bill. Once conditionally approved, these travelers are no longer required to schedule a separate interview at a later date. Instead, they can complete their enrollment interview upon arrival in the U.S. during the CBP processing phase, during which they will be interviewed and have their biometrics scanned.

Global Entry members are also eligible for TSA PreCheck, which offers expedited screening for boarding both international and domestic flights.

The enrollment cost for Global Entry is $100 and provides benefits for five years.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has introduced Enrollment on Arrival (EOA) at several international airports to facilitate its Global Entry program, The Hill reported Saturday.
flights, international, global entry, cbp, enrollment on arrival, approval
158
2024-36-13
Saturday, 13 April 2024 01:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved