×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fisa | fbi | christopher wray | senate | judiciary | committee | hearing

FBI Chief to Warn: Ending FISA's 702 Would Be 'Unilateral Disarmament'

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 07:09 AM EST

FBI Director Christopher Wray will press a Senate committee Tuesday to renew the authority of the U.S. government to conduct warrantless surveillance outside the United States, arguing that failing to do so would be "a form of unilateral disarmament."

Wray is expected to cite threats from Iran and China to argue that the sweeping surveillance powers authorized under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is set to expire at the end of this month, are vital to U.S. national security.

"Stripping the FBI of its 702 authorities would be a form of unilateral disarmament," Wray will tell the Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing, according to excerpts of his testimony released by the FBI.

The surveillance power of the U.S. government has come under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers on both the right and left in recent years, particularly the ability of federal law enforcement to search for data on U.S. citizens picked up as part of surveillance of foreign targets.

A bipartisan team of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation last month to impose new limits on searches of Americans' communications and prohibit so-called "backdoor" searches which invoke foreign intelligence justifications to spy on Americans.

U.S. officials have opposed new warrant requirements, arguing that information collected under the law has been vital to countering cyber threats and thwarting foreign intelligence operations directed against the United States.

Wray plans to tell the Senate panel the FBI will be "good stewards of our authorities," citing reforms he said the FBI has already made in response to criticism of law enforcement's use of the law.

Wray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee after facing a range of attacks from congressional Republicans on issues including the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the probe of President Joe Biden's son Hunter and claims the FBI pressed social media companies to censor conservatives.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
FBI Director Christopher Wray will press a Senate committee Tuesday to renew the authority of the U.S. government to conduct warrantless surveillance outside the United States, arguing that failing to do so would be "a form of unilateral disarmament."
fisa, fbi, christopher wray, senate, judiciary, committee, hearing
323
2023-09-05
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved