Trump Berates Russia Expert Fiona Hill as 'Deep State Stiff'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday tore into Russia expert Fiona Hill as a "Deep State stiff," refuting criticism in her new memoir about her stint at the Trump White House as riddled with Kremlin-like political drama and intrigue.

"Fiona Hill was terrible at her job," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC in answer to her book that debuted Tuesday, "There Is Nothing For You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century."

In the book, Hill, appointed deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council in 2017, compared her job "with all the endless hits and explosions," to the World War II blitz of the Nazis against Britain, Business Insider reported. She also slammed it as "dirty and filled with intrigue" as the Kremlin.

Working closely with then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, Hill left the job on July 19, 2019.

Trump described her tenure as unremarkable.

"Fiona Hill was a Deep State stiff with a nice accent," he said. "Books are being written by people like her who had virtually no access to me, and who I didn't even know. They write it as if they're experts on 'Trump,' but they know absolutely nothing about me. My function was to save our country and survive. Unfortunately, when you look at what is happening now with Afghanistan, the border, inflation, etc., our country is not being saved. It is in big trouble!"

According to Trump, the first time he remembers "hearing her name was during Impeachment Hoax #1, where she worked hard to say anything bad, but there wasn't much. It was a total con job."

"She may have been in the Oval and conference rooms with me, but this was not anybody who I recognized. Then she acted like she was a know-it-all, but in reality, she had no influence whatsoever," he stated.

Trump also slammed her association with Bolton.

"She was very close to one of the dumbest and most 'crazed' people in Washington, John Bolton," Trump said. "Both of them didn't say much and what they did say wasn't listened to, especially after Bolton's statement that he wants the 'Libya Model' on North Korea in the midst of my negotiation with Kim Jong Un."

"Fortunately, Kim Jong Un understood how stupid he was, and wouldn't allow him at meetings or dinners (I liked that)," Trump wrote.