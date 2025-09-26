Feds: Financier Howard Rubin Indicted for Sex Trafficking

Retired financier Howard Rubin, who once had ties to progressive billionaire George Soros, has been indicted on sex trafficking charges for allegedly coercing women to fly to New York to perform sex acts with him, including in what he called a sex "dungeon" in his Manhattan penthouse, prosecutors said Friday.

Between at least 2009 and 2019, Rubin ran an extensive network where he recruited women, often former Playboy models, to engage in sex in exchange for money, often relying on force, fraud and coercion, prosecutors said.

Rubin and his assistant Jennifer Powers, who was also indicted, spent more than $1 million of Rubin’s money funding the operation, prosecutors added.

Rubin's lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rubin has managed money for the Soros Fund and other wealthy clients, the New York Post reported.