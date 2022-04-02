×
Tags: final four | coak k

Final Four: UNC Beats Duke, Setting Up Title Game Vs Kansas

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on in the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal Saturday. (Getty Images)

Saturday, 02 April 2022 11:17 PM

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.

This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.

The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K, exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That loss hurt. This one stopped the coach’s last-gasp, storybook run one win away from a title game and a chance at his sixth championship. When it was over, after playing through the nip-and-tuck stretch run without a timeout, Krzyzewski walked calmly to halfcourt and shook the hand of Carolina's rookie coach, Hubert Davis.

On Monday, Carolina will play Kansas for the title. The Jayhawks beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


final four, coak k
2022-17-02
Saturday, 02 April 2022 11:17 PM
