Sen. Manchin Defends Filibuster Stance Amid Primary Threats

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., defended his opposition to altering the legislative filibuster Tuesday, telling leftists threatening a potential primary challenge to "bring it on."

"I've been primaried my entire life," Manchin told reporters Thursday. "That would not be anything new for me.

"Bring it on."

Senate Democrats are attempting to change the legislative filibuster from a 60-vote requirement to a simple majority to pass the Democrats' voting bill.

The Senate is expected to hold a vote Wednesday to attempt to end debate on their voting bill, but Republicans will block it from getting the 60 votes needed in order to move the bill forward. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will try to change the Senate rules afterward.

However, Schumer will need all 50 Senate Democrats on board in order to be successful, and Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., both support the current rules.

"The majority of my colleagues in the Democratic caucus have changed their minds," Manchin said. "I respect that. They have a right to change their minds. I haven't. I hope they respect that, too.

"I've never changed my mind on the filibuster."

On "breaking the rules to pass a rule," Manchin said "that's never happened in the history in our country."

Manchin is not up for reelection until November 2024.