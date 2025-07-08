FIFA Opens Office in Trump Tower

A year out from the World Cup returning to the United States, FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, has opened an office in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

FIFA head Gianni Infantino praised President Donald Trump at the opening of the office Monday, calling him a "big fan of soccer."

Infantino was joined by Eric Trump, Trump's son and Brazilian soccer star Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima as they also announced the FIFA Club World Cup trophy will be on display at Trump Tower through the finals on July 13.

The FIFA Club World Cup tournament is being held in the United States with the finals taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"We have received such a big support from the government and from the president with the White House task force for the FIFA Club World Cup and for the FIFA World Cup next year," Infantino said. "It has been incredible and this has contributed, of course, to making the FIFA Club World Cup such an incredible success so far."

Eric Trump said The Trump Organization was thrilled to play host to FIFA.

"We love you," Eric Trump said at the event. "We're honored, we're excited about all the things that FIFA is doing."

Ahead of the World Cup, Infantino has visited the White House and Mar-a-Lago multiple times to meet with Trump, Politico reported. The recently passed megabill includes $625 million for World Cup security.

FIFA also recently opened offices in Miami and Toronto to prepare for the World Cup, which will be held next summer in the United States, Canada.