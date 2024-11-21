Musk Reignites Longstanding Feud With Bezos

Elon Musk rekindled a longstanding feud with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos with an assertion the Amazon founder was encouraging "everyone" to sell off their Tesla and SpaceX stock in the event of a certain loss by Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election, a charge Bezos denied.

Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk wrote in an X post early Thursday morning.

"Nope. 100% not true," Bezos posted to X, also owned by Musk, later Thursday morning.

Tesla shares went up by 44% between Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, suggesting investors saw Musk reaping the benefits of a Trump victory, Business Insider reported.

Musk has been camped out at Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, estate, since the election victory, helping with the transition and preparing for the launch of the new Department of Government Efficiency, which he will run with Vivek Ramaswamy to reduce wasteful spending in the federal government.

In June, Musk accused Bezos, also the CEO of Blue Origin, a competitor of Musk's SpaceX, of "lawfare" over Blue Origin's filing with the Federal Aviation Administration that argued launching Musk's Starship rockets from NASA's Kennedy Space Center should be limited to ensure "minimal impact on the local environment, locally operating personnel, and the local community," Futurism reported.

Musk then dubbed Blue Origin "Sue Origin."

Musk's ribbing of Blue Origin dates to 2019 when derided Bezos' Blue Moon lander. In 2021, he made fun of Blue Origin's struggles to reach orbit.

"Bezos has voiced skepticism at Musk's vision of colonizing Mars, and once suggested his takeover of Twitter, now X, could make things complicated for Tesla in China," Business Insider reported.