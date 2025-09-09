Friend of Michael Brown Shot Dead in Ferguson 11 Years Later

Dorian Johnson, who was with Michael Brown when he was shot dead by a white police officer in a 2014 shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, that fueled waves of demonstrations across the nation, was killed in a shooting Sunday, authorities said, as reported by NBC News.

Johnson had witnessed the shooting of Brown, who was Black, and told media outlets what he saw. His account of Brown's killing helped inspire the iconic "hands up, don't shoot" protest chant common in nationwide protests that year, although investigations since then have called into question the details of Brown's actions before he died, according to CNN.

Johnson, 33, was fatally shot Sunday, also in Ferguson, at a block of apartments less than a mile from where Brown died.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith told NBC News that his killing "appears to be a domestic incident involving a claim of self-defense."

A suspect was arrested but released after a maximum hold time of 24 hours expired without charges, she said.

"The investigation remains active," Smith said in a statement. "The Ferguson Police Department is engaged in ongoing consultation with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office regarding possible criminal charges. We will announce any charging decisions made regarding this matter of evident public interest."

The police department emphasized that Johnson was not shot by an officer, CNN reported.

The police said in a statement that "there had been earlier rumors that this was an officer-involved shooting, however that information is incorrect. No officers, Ferguson or otherwise, were involved in this incident other than to begin our investigation."