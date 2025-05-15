CNN: FEMA 'Not Ready' for Hurricane Season

The Federal Emergency Management Agency "is not ready" for the June 1 start of the hurricane season, according to a media report.

An internal agency review obtained by CNN raised several red flags ahead of hurricane season, including a general uncertainty around its mission and lack of coordination with states and other federal agencies.

The outlet added the agency also was hampered by low morale and new red tape that will likely slow responses.

"As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood," the document states. "Thus FEMA is not ready."

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying CNN's story "is grossly out of context."

Reuters reported Sunday that FEMA has sharply reduced training for state and local emergency managers ahead of the start of the hurricane season on June 1, according to current and former officials, memos seen by the wire service, and three sources familiar with the situation.

The internal review, prepared at the direction of new acting administrator David Richardson, showed that most hurricane preparations have "been derailed this year due to other activities like staffing and contracts."

The document said that FEMA has suffered after President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem questioned whether the agency should be shut down.

"If an organization hears it should be eliminated or abolished, the resources and cooperation are not there," the internal review stated. "(The) intent cannot be wind down and be ready to support (the) nation in a major response."

In the past several months, FEMA has conducted limited coordination with other agencies, and paused trainings.

At the same time, agency morale has plummeted, more than a dozen FEMA officials told CNN, as staff endure lie detector tests to root out media leaks and threats of more steep job cuts.

Last week, acting director Cameron Hamilton was ousted from his position by Noem a day after he told lawmakers in a hearing that he didn't support eliminating his agency.

Hamilton is a former Navy SEAL who was tapped to lead FEMA in January at the start of Trump's second term. He was replaced by Richardson.

Reuters contributed to this story.