WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fema | dhs | secretary | kristi noem | federal | emergency | management

Noem: FEMA Should Be 'Eliminated as It Exists Today'

Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:24 AM EDT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency should be eliminated in its current form and reconfigured to respond more effectively to natural disasters, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at a meeting on reforming FEMA on Wednesday.

Noem's comments were a restatement of her thinking on FEMA's future but notable given that FEMA personnel have been deployed to Texas to help in search and rescue efforts following flash floods July 4 that have killed at least 119 people, with scores more still unaccounted for.

Noem, who chairs the FEMA Review Council, noted that the agency had provided resources and supported the search and recovery efforts in Texas, but criticized the agency for what she called past failures to respond to disasters effectively.

"It has been slow to respond at the federal level," Noem said. "That is why this entire agency needs to be eliminated as it exists today, and remade into a responsive agency."

Defenders of the agency have said the Trump administration is seeking to politicize a vital agency that helps states both prepare for natural disasters like hurricanes and floods and clean up in the aftermath.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Federal Emergency Management Agency should be eliminated in its current form and reconfigured to respond more effectively to natural disasters, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at a meeting on reforming FEMA on Wednesday.
fema, dhs, secretary, kristi noem, federal, emergency, management
187
2025-24-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved