Feds Probe Eric Adams' Associates Over Ties to China

Two top fundraisers for New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been under federal investigation over their ties to the Chinese government and whether they were involved in a scheme to influence the mayoral election, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Winnie Greco, Adams' most prominent fundraiser and also his erstwhile director of Asian affairs for the city, and Lian Wu Shao have been under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, the Times reported.

Greco resigned her position from the mayor's office in October amid reports that the FBI had searched her home and office for links to the Chinese government. The search of Shao's mansion in Long Island has not been previously reported, according to the Times.

Shao owns the New World Mall in Queens, which houses Greco's office. Also, hundreds of donors affiliated with Shao's companies boosted Adam's 2021 mayoral campaign, the Times reported.

At this point, neither Greco nor Shao have been accused of wrongdoing, according to the report. Further, Adams is not linked to the investigation.

The Justice Department last month asked a court to dismiss the corruption charges brought against Adams by the Biden administration. A District Court judge canceled a hearing scheduled for last week, indicating a ruling could be imminent.

The New York Post reported in October that Greco had "disappeared" from NYC and might be cooperating with authorities in the investigation of Adams and other members of his cabinet.

FBI agents raided two properties belonging to Greco in February 2024 as well as her office in the New World Mall.

Adams has known Greco since at least 2014, when he named her honorary ambassador to Brooklyn's Chinese community, according to the Times. Greco accompanied Adams on at least two of his trips to China when he was borough president, according to the report.