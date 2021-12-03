×
FedEx 'Appalled' More Packages Found Dumped in Alabama Woods

A person wheels packages into a FedEx Office location on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 03 December 2021 02:17 PM

International shipper FedEx on Thursday said it was "appalled" after police discovered packages dumped in a wooded area off a road in Chilton County, Ala., earlier this week. 

The report comes amid another police investigation of a FedEx driver who allegedly dumped hundreds of packages in a ravine in northern-central Alabama last month.

"We are appalled to learn of this incident and can confirm that efforts are immediately underway to retrieve and deliver the packages to their intended recipients," FedEx wrote in a statement to WVTM-13 TV.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during their investigation, including any criminal prosecution of, or civil action against, the individuals responsible. Customers with questions or concerns about their shipments are encouraged to visit fedex.com for updates."

The driver in northern-central Alabama allegedly tossed packages a total of six times. So far, between 300 and 400 boxes "of assorted sizes" have been discovered in the ravine, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said last Wednesday.

In Chilton County, the Jemison Police Department reported 20 or more Fed Ex packages dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166, according to the police report.

The incidents come not only as the busy holiday shopping and shipping season nears its peak after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but also as the Biden administration has been struggling with supply chain and shipping woes amid vaccine mandates that might be increasing already expected inflation amid massive economic stimulus packages dumped into the economy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

