Tags: fedex | delivery | crime | alabama

FedEx Driver Dropped Hundreds of Packages Into a Ravine: Sheriff

FedEx Driver Dropped Hundreds of Packages Into a Ravine: Sheriff

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:14 PM

Authorities in Alabama said they are investigating the hundreds of FedEx packages found in a ravine after being reported missing and have questioned the driver they think is responsible, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Mark Moon, the Blount County sheriff investigating the FedEx dump found last week, said a driver must have intentionally dropped hundreds of packages in the ravine six different times in a case that spans 450 customers, a Facebook post on Tuesday read.

"This will not be an easy or fast case to close," he wrote. "Again, I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case."

The driver "is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground," FedEx said in a statement on Tuesday, according to CNN.

"We regret the inconvenience this situation has caused and appreciate our customers' understanding throughout the package recovery process," the statement read. "Where possible, recovered packages are being delivered to the intended recipients.

"In the event of a damaged shipment, we will make every effort to work with the affected shippers to reach a resolution. As always, customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting fedex.com."

Residents discovered the lost packages in a ravine near Hayden, about 30 miles north of Birmingham. Sheriff's deputies guarded the packages until FedEx recovered them on Nov. 25.

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:14 PM
