×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Financial Markets | Money | federal trade commission | investigation | supply chain | inflation

FTC Opens Investigation Into Supply Chain Issues

shipping containers are piled up at a port with a crane idle over them
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 November 2021 05:22 PM

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ordered nine major retailers to release detailed company information as part of an investigation into ongoing supply chain issues that are disrupting the U.S. economy, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

"Supply chain disruptions are upending the provision and delivery of a wide array of goods, ranging from computer chips and medicines to meat and lumber," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a press release. "The FTC has a long history of pursuing market studies to deepen our understanding of economic conditions and business conduct, and we should continue to make nimble and timely use of these information-gathering tools and authorities."

The information request to the retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and Procter & Gamble — was ordered through Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, which provides the government agency investigative authority over registered U.S. businesses. Each company has 45 days to respond to the FTC. 

The probe comes as economists have placed a large part of the blame on supply chain issues for the demand-supply imbalances that have triggered inflation to rise at its fastest rate in decades last month, ABC News reported.

The FTC said the investigation will also try to determine if supply chain disruptions are leading to bottlenecks in specific areas, shortages, anticompetitive practices, or contributing to the rising prices of consumer goods.

The type of internal documents related to the supply chain disruptions the FTC is seeking includes strategies related to supply chains, costs, profit margins, and sales volumes, according to ABC News.

Despite the alarming headlines connected to the global supply chain and the difficulties major retailers have had in finding staff, many large American retailers have reported they are still managing to find solutions in order to bring products to store shelves in time for holiday shopping season.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ordered nine major retailers to release detailed company information as part of an investigation into ongoing supply chain issues that are disrupting the U.S. economy, Nextgov reported Tuesday.
federal trade commission, investigation, supply chain, inflation, holiday shopping
297
2021-22-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 05:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved