US Weighs Selling Parts of $1.6T Federal Student Loan Portfolio

President Donald Trump's administration is mulling options to sell off parts of the federal government's $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to the private market, Politico reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The White House, the Treasury and the Department of Education did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The discussions are said to have taken place among senior Department of Education and Treasury officials, and have focused on selling high-performing portions of the government's massive portfolio of student debt owed by about 45 million Americans, the report added.

The discussions also involved industry executives, including potential buyers of the debt, the report said.