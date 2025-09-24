Judge: Trump Firing of IGs Unlawful, but Will Stand

A Biden-appointed federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration likely broke federal law when it abruptly fired a group of inspectors general, but she added she did not have the power to reinstate them.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., determined that the Trump administration violated the Inspectors General Act of 1978 that required 30 days' notice to Congress before firing any inspector general. But she added the administration can still fire them after they give Congress the proper notice.

"Under well-established case law that this Court is bound to follow, Plaintiffs must show irreparable harm. And they cannot," Reyes wrote in a 20-page decision.

The administration in January fired 17 inspectors general, with each getting a brief note saying President Donald Trump had the right to do so under his Article II constitutional powers, The Hill reported Wednesday.

"Even assuming that the IGA comports with Article II, Plaintiffs' inability to perform their duties for 30 days is not irreparable harm," Reyes wrote. "Moreover, if the IGs were reinstated, the President could lawfully remove them after 30 days by providing the required notice and rationale to Congress."

The lawsuit was brought in February by eight inspectors general, who asked the court to block their firings. It was led by Robert Storch, who was inspector general at the Department of War.

"The Court recognizes Plaintiffs' exceptional service as IGs, marked by decades of distinguished leadership across multiple administrations," Reyes wrote. "They sacrificed much to take on the role of an IG and its many demands — no doubt including substantial time away from family and far larger paychecks available in the private sector.

"They deserved better from their government. They still do. Unfortunately, this Court cannot provide Plaintiffs more."

Although Reyes denied the request for an injunction, she did not yet rule on another request on whether to give the fired IGs back pay, instead ordering additional briefings on the subject, according to The Hill.

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice and an attorney for the plaintiffs for comment.