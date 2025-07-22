WATCH TV LIVE

FCC Chair Brendan Carr Mocks Crying Dems Over Colbert Cancellation

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 12:53 PM EDT

Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, is poking fun at Democrats upset over CBS' cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"The partisan left's ritualist wailing and gnashing of teeth over Colbert is quite revealing," Carr wrote on social media. "They're acting like they're losing a loyal DNC spokesperson that was entitled to an exemption from the laws of economics."

In response to someone questioning if Colbert was canceled because of his criticisms of President Donald Trump, Carr responded with an emoji of wind blowing air.

On his show Monday, Colbert addressed the cancellation of his show by CBS, which some critics have suggested may be influenced by its business relationship with Trump, telling Trump to "go [expletive] yourself."

The channel is part of Paramount, which is in the throes of an $8 billion takeover that requires approval by the Trump-controlled Federal Communications Commission. It pulled the plug three days after Colbert skewered CBS for settling a lawsuit with Trump.

Trump expressed approval of the firing of one of his frequent critics, posting on his Truth Social platform that "I absolutely love that Colbert was fired."

The Writers Guild of America is calling on New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate CBS' cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," accusing the network's parent company of attempting to bribe Trump amid a high-stakes corporate merger.

Information from AFP was used in this report.

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 12:53 PM
