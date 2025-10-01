FBI Offers Reward in Nearly 50-Year-Old Missing Child Case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Webster Police Department in Massachusetts are still conducting a joint search for Andrew J. Amato. He was last seen as a four-year-old in 1978.

The FBI announced Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever may have been involved in Amato's disappearance. The FBI release on the case said the search is focused on finding Amato, "or his remains."

He was reported missing by his mother in September 1978. The FBI released details on how Amato had been playing with a sister and a cousin. He lost a toy in a small brook but told his sister and cousin he wouldn't leave until he found it. They went for help, leaving him alone. When family members got to the site, Amato was gone.

Andrew, who was often called Andy, was described as a white male with blue eyes and blond hair.

A massive search covering Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island followed his disappearance. Search teams included National Guard troops, community volunteers, and specialty law enforcement units with canines, helicopters, and divers.

FBI agents and police have conducted more than 100 related interviews and pursued leads throughout America. A recent search was conducted around Burrillville, Rhode Island, by the FBI's Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team based in New York.

Amato is still missing.

FBI Special Agent Ted Docks said, "Andrew Amato's family has endured enough heartache, and they deserve to know what happened to him which is why the FBI is offering a substantial reward to incentivize anyone with information to come forward."

Docks said any information might be the key to this case. "No amount of information is too small or irrelevant, and it's never too late to step up and do the right thing. Yes, it's been 47 years, but we're not about to give up on bringing Andy home, and anyone involved in his disappearance to justice."

The FBI has posted an updated video about the Amato case and has asked anyone with information to call FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Webster Police Department at 508-943-1212, ext. 1250. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Agents said the Amato family has asked the public and media to respect their request for privacy.