FBI Investigating Series of Walmart Fires in Alabama, Mississippi

The FBI has offered a $2,500 reward for any information related to a number of suspicious fires at several Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi, the Independent reported on Tuesday.

Over the weekend the FBI posted photographs of several of the suspects on social media believed to be connected to the fires at Walmart stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss., as well as two other locations in Mobile, Ala.

FBI spokesperson Thomas Loftis told the media that the suspects appeared to be “at least three people, two men and a woman.”

The series of fires began on May 27 at a Walmart in Mobile, with another fire breaking out the next day in a different Walmart in the same city.

Investigators probing one of the fires in Mobile said that an accelerant was used to start it, according to Fox News.

The FBI said those fires were followed by another one at a Walmart location in Gulfport, Miss., last week and a few days later at a Walmart in neighboring Biloxi, the Independent reported.

Police said that the apparent arson in the two stores is connected to previous fires at both the Walmart locations in Mobile.

Loftis said three of the Walmart stores that had fires have reopened for business, but that one of them remains closed.

Walmart spokesperson Scott Pope told reporters that the company’s focus was on the safety of their “associates and customers” and that Walmart will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials "to resolve this as quickly as possible.”