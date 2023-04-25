Rep. Jim Jordan Subpoenas Top FBI HR Official

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has subpoenaed top FBI human resources official Jennifer Lee Moore to testify after she refused to answer questions about the FBI's alleged retaliation against whistleblowers claiming abuse they saw at the bureau.

Moore, the executive assistant director of human resources at the agency, would not answer the questions during a transcribed interview, Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said in a statement late Monday, The Hill reported.

Jordan's subpoena comes after panel Democrats released a report in March arguing the FBI's witnesses did not qualify legally as whistleblowers. That status requires them to make a formal report to several entities, but Republicans on the committee are accusing the FBI of targeting people with conservative viewpoints.

The FBI, meanwhile, said Moore refused to answer questions that were part of a review of claims made by the witnesses, and said it would have violated their right to privacy if she answered the panel Republicans' questions.

"Executive Assistant Director Moore voluntarily answered questions from members and their staffs about the FBI's security clearance adjudication process for several hours," the FBI said. "She did not discuss the details of specific individuals whose cases are still under review to protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of the individuals."

Still, the agency said it "recognizes the importance of congressional oversight and remains fully committed to cooperating with Congress' oversight requests consistent with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities."

The committee responded with a one-word tweet: "FALSE."

Garret O'Boyle, a Kansas City field office agent, was one of the Republicans' witnesses after the agency suspended his security clearance. Democrats on the committee said O'Boyle would not provide them with documents about his suspension and that he never filed complaints with any FBI offices or to the Department of Justice offices in charge of evaluating claims from employees.