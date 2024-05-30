Former FBI Officials Page, Strzok Settle With DOJ

Former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have reached a settlement with the Department of Justice over alleged privacy violations, Politico reported.

The pair sued the DOJ in 2019, alleging in federal lawsuits the agency infringed on their privacy rights when officials shared copies of their text messages with reporters, including messages describing former President Donald Trump as an "idiot" and a "loathsome human" and that Hillary Clinton deserved to win by a huge margin.

Strzok also sued over his termination, claiming the FBI yielded to "unrelenting pressure" from Trump when they let him go just before he was eligible for full retirement pay and that his First Amendment rights were violated.

The terms of the settlements were not disclosed, and Strzok's claims were not resolved by the agreement.

Page's suit alleged that "DOJ and/or FBI officials" provided the messages to reporters "for multiple improper reasons, including to elevate DOJ's standing with the president."

Strzok, a former top FBI counterintelligence agent, helped lead the bureau's probe into potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He was fired in 2018 after the messages were revealed. Page, a former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, resigned that same year.

Strzok and Page were involved in an extramarital affair.