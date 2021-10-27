Woman Says FBI Staked Out Virginia School Board Meeting

A Virginia women says federal agents staked out her local school board meeting where she and others protested Attorney General Merrick Garland mobilize the FBI and Justice Department attorneys to investigate and prosecute local school board protests.

Garland has maintained his memo to was intended to target violence at such protests, but the woman's account suggests federal agents infiltrated a school board meeting where violence would not be an issue, particularly one that would require federal law enforcement officials, according to reports.

"Maybe he [Garland] should mobilize the FBI into who's threatening my family," mother Stacy Langton told Fox News on Wednesday after her anti-porn speech at a September Fairfax County School Board meeting went viral on social media.

Langton, a mother of six, says she has received "daily threats" since her objections at the school board meeting that was attended by about 45 other parents in her district.

Federal agents, unmarked vehicles, and a helicopter were reportedly at the Oct. 21 Fairfax County School Board meeting.

"This is something that is incredible in America, and it's ridiculously un-American," Langton told "Fox & Friends."

"I have threats against my children by name. I have been followed in my car with my children. They have my vehicle. They know where I live, and I don't know who's putting somebody up to this, but it's obviously meant to intimidate me."

At a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Garland repeated his claim his intention was merely to bring the FBI and U.S. attorney into a discussion on how the Justice Department can work with local law enforcement and school boards to police violence and not intimidate local voters or squelch free speech.

Parents have been outraged at local school board meetings around the country, objecting to a number of political hot-button topics in schools, including mask and vaccine mandates and controversial efforts to incorporate critical race theory into public elementary and high schools.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Amid the protests, the National School Board Association sent an open letter Sept. 30 to President Joe Biden, asking for federal help to protect school boards against "domestic terrorism." Just days later, Garland issued the memo on the mobilizing the FBI and DOJ attorneys to address those concerns.

The NSBA has since apologized for the claim school board protests are "domestic terror" threat, but Garland declined to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to retract his memo to mobilize against the threat as prompted by that NSBA letter.

Garland's memo declared the FBI would lead on investigating "a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff."

"While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views," Garland wrote.

Langton has called for any level of protection, local or federal, for the threats against her own family after she participated in an Oct. 17 protest called "Parents Are Not 'Domestic Terrorists' Rally," according to reports.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, directly asked Garland earlier this month: "Will FBI agents be attending local school board meetings?"

Garland denied that they would.

"No, FBI agents will not be attending local school board meetings and there's nothing in this memo to suggest that," Garland told Jordan.

Langton said that was not the case at her local school board meeting, adding her family is facing the alleged "harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" Garland claimed he would have the FBI to investigate and his attorneys to prosecute.

"I'm not getting a lot of sleep right now," she told Fox News. "Nobody's sleeping in my house because we can't be sure that we're safe."