FBI Announces $50K Reward for Suspect in Brown Shooting

The FBI on Monday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the killing of two Brown University students in a classroom shooting Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island.

The bureau released three still images taken from video of a person of interest in the case, who it said is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a "stocky build."

The Providence Police Department released the videos showing the person.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said at a Monday evening press conference that investigators believe the individual shown in the newly released photos and video is the same person seen in earlier footage.

Police previously released video Saturday of a person of interest wearing dark clothing, which appears to match the individual in the latest images.

The newly released photos and video were recorded between 2:08 p.m. and 2:53 p.m. ET on Saturday, before the shooting at Brown. The university later alerted students and faculty to an active shooter near the Barus and Holley Engineering building at 4:22 p.m. ET.

Police went door-to-door Monday seeking home surveillance footage as investigators renewed the manhunt for the gunman. Officers knocked on doors asking residents whether they had seen anything or had cameras that may have captured the suspect.

"No amount of information is too small or irrelevant," Ted Docks, FBI special agent in charge, said Monday, adding the individual responsible is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Two students were killed in the shooting and nine others were injured.

One of the victims was identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama who served as vice president of the Brown University College Republicans, authorities said.

Authorities identified the other victim as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov. Umurzokov and his family are naturalized U.S. citizens originally from Uzbekistan who now live in Virginia.