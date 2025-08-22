Roger Stone Taunts Bolton on FBI Raid: 'How Does It Feel?'

Longtime GOP operative Roger Stone wasted no time mocking former national security adviser John Bolton after FBI agents raided his Maryland home Friday morning.

"Good morning," Stone posted on X, "John Bolton.

"How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o'clock in the morning?"

The jab was a clear reference to Stone's own high-profile FBI raid in January 2019, when federal agents arrested him at his Florida home as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Stone rebuked that raid as excessive and politically motivated.

Bolton, who served briefly in the Trump administration before becoming one of the former president's fiercest critics, is under investigation in a probe tied to classified documents and his 2020 memoir, "The Room Where It Happened."

The Department of Justice first scrutinized the book under Trump, alleging it contained sensitive national security details.

Friday's raid was carried out under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel, who vowed to root out corruption and pursue long-stalled cases. Bolton has not publicly commented on the raid.

Stone's taunt underscores the long-running animosity between Trump loyalists and Bolton, who broke with the former president and has frequently criticized his foreign policy.

The FBI has not confirmed whether any documents were seized during the operation.