FBI Probes Chat Tied to Kirk Suspect's Alleged Confession

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that the bureau is investigating a Discord chat room in which Utah suspect Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk last week.

Patel made the comments in testimony during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported. In an exchange with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Patel said the Discord chat, which he described as a gaming chat room, was "leaked."

The Washington Post reported Monday that it had viewed screenshots of Robinson’s alleged confession in the Discord chat.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all," read a message from an account purportedly belonging to Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect," the Post reported. "It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this."

The Post reported that Discord provided a copy of the message to authorities.

"im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments," the message, posted at 7:57 p.m. local time in Utah, continued, the Post reported. "thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything."

Patel told Hawley that the FBI is working to ensure that the information gathered from the chat room is "held in an evidentiary posture that we could use in prosecution."

"We're also going to be investigating anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat," he said, adding that the number of users in the chat room was "a lot more than 20."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Newsmax on Monday that investigators have uncovered "significant developments," suggesting a broader network of people might have been involved in the assassination of Kirk.

"The only question is the timeline that other people knew about the incident," Bongino said. "Did they know before? Did they know afterward? ... When you read some of the traffic, it's unclear if that message was received before or after."

Patel was summoned before Congress over his handling of the early hours of the Kirk investigation, as well as to address the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files and reports of internal upheaval within the FBI.