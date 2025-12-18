FBI Raids Minnesota Business in Fraud Investigation

Federal agents raided the offices of a business in Bloomington, Minnesota, Thursday, just days after state regulators suspended a business license at the same address, citing allegations of fraud.

According to witnesses and law enforcement officials, FBI agents arrived at Ultimate Home Health Services early Thursday morning and remained on site for several hours.

Agents were seen entering and exiting the building carrying boxes and electronic equipment.

The FBI has not released details about the scope of the investigation or whether any arrests were made.

Ultimate Home Health Services sought more than $1.1 million in reimbursements between June 2024 and August 2025 for services billed to 13 clients, including multiple individuals who did not receive the services, according to the search warrant.

The raid comes on the heels of action taken by the state of Minnesota, which suspended a business license connected to the address earlier this week.

"This immediate suspension is based on a determination that persons served by your program are at an imminent risk of harm and because the holder and controlling individual are the subjects of a pending administrative action related to fraud against the program which is administered by a state agency," the Department of Human Services said in a Dec. 5 letter to Ultimate Home Health Services, a home- and community-based service.

Public records indicate the business operated under a valid license until the suspension was issued.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce confirmed the enforcement action but said the matter remains under investigation.

It remains unclear whether the FBI investigation is directly tied to the state's licensing action, but the close timing has raised questions about a broader probe.

The business at the center of the investigation has not publicly commented on the raid or the license suspension. Attempts to reach company representatives Thursday were unsuccessful.

Experts note that state and federal investigations often run parallel when suspected fraud crosses regulatory or jurisdictional lines.

The FBI and other federal agencies in recent years have carried out search warrants across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota as part of probes into healthcare and Medicaid fraud, financial crimes, and large-scale narcotics operations.

Authorities often decline to release details during the early stages of these investigations, noting that search warrants do not necessarily indicate criminal charges will be filed.