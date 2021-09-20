FBI Executes Search Warrant at Brian Laundrie's Florida Home

The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, who police say is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabriel "Gabby" Petito.

A body "consistent with the description" of Petito was found during the weekend at a Wyoming national park the couple visited.

Laundrie has been missing for days since returning home without Petito from a cross-country road trip.

"UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver," the FBI's Tampa bureau tweeted.

Laundrie's parents were removed from the North Port, Florida, home Monday and detained in an unmarked vehicle, CBS News reported. Chris and Roberta Laundrie then were allowed to return inside as the search continued.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Brian Laundrie, told Fox News on Monday that he had "no comment" regarding the ongoing situation at the Laundrie home.

Crime scene tape was going up on the Laundrie's property, WTSP reported. The news outlet also reported that North Port Police Department officials said they had ended a "major search" for Laundrie in the nearby Carlton Reserve where it was believed he had last been.

"[We have] exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there," a police department official said.

Police later said "law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie," CBS News reported.

Bertolino last week told WTSP that his client's whereabouts were "currently unknown," adding that Brian Laundrie was last seen by his parents the morning of Sept. 14.

The FBI announced Sunday that a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of the 22-year-old Petito. The body was found by agents searching campsites on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park.

The cause of death had not yet been determined.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones said. "This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito's) family and friends."

North Port Police tweeted Sunday night that they were "saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased."

"Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers," the police department said.