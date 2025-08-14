FBI: 'Subway Sandwich Assault' Among 45 Arrests in D.C.

In a post headed "Overnight in DC," FBI Director Kash Patel announced Thursday that 45 arrests have been made in Washington, D.C., including one "Subway sandwich assault."

The arrests include 29 immigration-related busts, "16 tied to the violent crime surge, and 3 firearm seizures," Patel said in a post to X on Thursday morning.

Patel said charges include possession of child sex abuse material, illegal firearms, drug trafficking, fugitive apprehensions, and assault on a federal officer.

Among those arrested was Sean Charles Dunn, who was caught on video chucking a Subway sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, hitting him in the chest Sunday night. Dunn ran away but was apprehended a short time later and subsequently charged with felony assault on a federal officer, Patel said.

Dunn allegedly approached a group of CBP officers and called them "fascists," adding, "Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!" before winding up and throwing his sandwich, CNN reported.

In a video post to X on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said Dunn "thought it was funny."

"Well, he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony, assault on a police officer, and we're going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else," she said.

President Donald Trump on Monday federalized the D.C. police force and activated the National Guard in a sweeping initiative to combat crime in Washington.

"Your FBI will make DC Safe Again," Patel's post concluded.