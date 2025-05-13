Frustration Builds With No New Epstein File Release

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on May 8 the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands" of child pornography videos in the case file connected with disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The big question remains when the balance of the Epstein files will be released to the public. Some Republicans in Congress are getting tired of waiting. One even wonders if there are any files.

On the same day Bondi revealed the mountain of videos in the Epstein case, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., sent a letter to Bondi expressing discontent with the speed at which the DOJ was releasing Epstein files for the public to see. Luna is the chair of the Congressional Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

"The American people are tired of having a government that refuses to be fully transparent with its citizens," wrote Luna. "The release of these documents is long overdue, and the names of those who might have participated in these criminal acts must be released."

The letter further expressed that time and patience were running out. "The American people — not to mention the survivors — deserve to know the truth."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Saturday addressed the issue in a lengthy post on X, admitting he could not immediately order the release of any Epstein file. "We are working with the DOJ on the Epstein case, and as the AG stated, there are voluminous amounts of downloaded child sexual abuse material that we are dealing with."

Bongino added that many Epstein files must be carefully reviewed before release. "There are also victims' statements that are entitled to specific protections. We need to do this correctly," he said, "but I do understand the public's desire to get the information out there."

Speaking on "The Benny Show," House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told conservative commentator Benny Johnson that he believed someone was "shredding documents."