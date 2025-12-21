FBI Ignored Epstein Child Porn Warning for Nearly 10 Years

The FBI reportedly ignored early warnings about Jeffrey Epstein's possession of child pornography for nearly a decade, documents show.

Newly released Justice Department records show the FBI was warned in 1996 by Maria Farmer, an artist who worked for Epstein, who filed a complaint on Sept. 3, 1996.

Farmer alleged Epstein stole explicit photos of her underage sisters, sought images of young girls, and threatened to burn her house down if she spoke out, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The complaint surfaced publicly for the first time last week as part of a court-ordered release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Farmer told The New York Times she feels "vindicated," saying she was long accused of fabricating her claims. She has maintained for years that federal authorities failed to act despite her warnings.

The FBI document, which initially redacted Farmer's name, confirms the allegations but does not mention Ghislaine Maxwell or other Epstein associates. Farmer says she received no meaningful response from the bureau for nearly a decade before Epstein ultimately faced federal scrutiny that led to his 2008 plea deal.

Victims' attorney Brad Edwards called for a full investigation into why the complaint was kept hidden.

The document release has renewed criticism over delays and redactions in the Epstein files, with lawmakers and victims' advocates demanding greater transparency and accountability.