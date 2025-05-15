FBI Warns Government Personnel About Safety Threat

An FBI Alert points to a new and dangerous internet safety threat that has been targeting Americans employed by a governmental agency.

The FBI is warning all government employees that "If you receive a message claiming to be from a senior US official, do not assume it is authentic."

The newly discovered approach, according to the FBI, is targeting "current or former senior US federal or state government officials and their contacts."

The agency said internet criminals or "malicious actors" are impersonating recognizable government officials in an attempt to develop trust with their victims before advancing their criminal contact.

The primary method being used is sending a text or an artificial intelligence (AI) created voice message. Once the criminals get a line of communication established with the victim, they attempt to move the contact to a new platform that is embedded with malware to steal data from the victim's phone or computer. Another approach is to get the victim to use a link that goes to a platform or website embedded with malicious code.

The malware being deployed by the thieves can steal the victim's login information. And depending on the system security used by the victim, a lot more can be stolen and later used by the criminals.

The security message indicates that every method of contact should be scrutinized, especially when it involves communication from someone new who says they're a fellow government employee, and especially if they claim to be a high-ranking official.

The FBI said anyone who has received a questionable text or message like that should contact the local FBI Field Office.