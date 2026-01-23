WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Agent Who Tried to Probe ICE Shooting Resigns

Friday, 23 January 2026 10:32 PM EST

An FBI agent who attempted to open a civil rights investigation into a federal immigration officer involved in a fatal shooting has resigned, The New York Times reported Friday.

The agent, Tracee Mergen, stepped down from her role as a supervisor in the FBI's Minneapolis field office after bureau leadership in Washington pressured her to halt an inquiry into Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross, the Times reported.

Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good earlier this month during an encounter tied to what federal authorities said was obstruction of immigration enforcement.

Mergen sought to pursue a civil rights review — a step often taken in officer-involved shootings — but was told by senior officials to discontinue the effort, the report said. 

Her resignation is the latest fallout from the case.

Good was shot and killed on Jan. 7 while driving her Honda Pilot, which authorities say struck Ross as another agent attempted to arrest her for obstruction.

Trump administration officials labeled Good a "domestic terrorist," saying she used her vehicle as a weapon while trying to flee the scene.

Senior Justice Department officials have said they do not plan to pursue an investigation into whether Ross used excessive force, maintaining that the shooting was justified.

Federal authorities say Good escalated the situation by attempting to evade arrest and endangering the officer.

Instead, the Justice Department has focused its investigation on Good and her wife, Becca Good, including examining possible ties to protest groups in Minneapolis.

Becca Good urged her wife to flee, telling her to "Drive, baby drive," a decision officials say directly led to the fatal encounter.

The handling of the case has reportedly sparked internal dissent.

At least six senior prosecutors resigned in protest over the department's direction.

Separately, the Justice Department has also launched an investigation into several elected Democrats in Minnesota to determine whether they interfered with federal immigration enforcement.

As part of that probe, subpoenas were issued this week to the offices of Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Vang Her, among others.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Friday, 23 January 2026 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

