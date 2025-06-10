FBI Seeking LA Rock-Throwing Suspect Elpidio Reyna

The FBI has identified and is seeking a man charged with throwing large rocks at federal officers in Los Angeles.

Protests began Friday after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people across the city. On Sunday, crowds blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire as police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, took to X on Monday night to post video showing protesters throwing rocks at cars being driven by federal officials.

Essayli said 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna, of Compton, California, was being sought for his involvement.

"WANTED: Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can't hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths," Essayli posted on X.

"Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture."

Video of the incident shows the suspect striking at least seven different vehicles racing down Alondra Boulevard with brick stones as other protesters cheered him on in Spanish.

The FBI's Los Angeles field office later shared a wanted poster with three photographs, including Reyna's mug shot. The suspect is seen wearing a motorcycle helmet, sunglasses, a face covering, and a hat in two other photos.

Earlier, during an interview on Fox News Channel, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the FBI had identified Reyna and warned other protesters, "You can't hide."

"That guy has just been identified, and they are doing a search warrant on his house as we speak," Bondi said.

"The guy was breaking up the cinder blocks and he was throwing them.

"If you assault a police officer, if you rob a store, if you loot, if you spit on a police officer, we're coming after you."

Bondi added the FBI had "nine open cases right now and more to come on assaulting federal officers."

A person answering the phone at the FBI's Los Angeles field office early Tuesday told Newsmax to call back later to inquire whether Reyna had been arrested.

An FBI spokesperson told the New York Post on Monday night that Reyna was not yet in custody.

"We're actively seeking his whereabouts," the spokesperson told the newspaper. "Our investigation is ongoing."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.