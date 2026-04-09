Report: Anti-Latino, Anti-Sikh Hate Crimes Hit Record Highs

Anti-Latino and anti-Sikh hate crimes in the U.S. surged to record highs in 2025, even as overall incidents declined, preliminary FBI data reviewed by Axios revealed.

The data show anti-Latino bias crimes breaking into the top three most-targeted categories for the first time in the 34-year history of federal hate crime tracking.

"Whoever is the target of a particular sticky type of stereotype, particularly a fear-inducing one, you'll see that particular group spike," hate crime expert Brian Levin told Axios.

Levin, who conducted the analysis for the California Association of Human Relations Organizations, said total hate crime incidents fell 11% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

At the same time, several categories saw notable increases.

Anti-Latino hate crimes rose 18% to a record 1,014 incidents. Anti-Sikh cases climbed sharply, from just six in 2015 to 228 in 2025 — a 3,700% increase, though Levin cautioned the category was introduced only that year.

Meanwhile, anti-Jewish hate crimes dropped 29%, a sharp annual decline following heightened levels after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Despite a 6% decrease, anti-transgender hate crimes remain elevated — still 98% above their 13-year average — amid ongoing political and legislative debates over LGBTQ issues.

"The story is, yes, we had a moderate decline, but it's coming off record and near-record years," Levin said.

Levin noted that 2025 ranks as the fifth-highest year for hate crime levels since the FBI began collecting such data. Overall incidents remain up 88% since 2015, with increases across most categories.

He added that final figures could rise as more law enforcement agencies report their data.

Since 2015, anti-transgender hate crimes have surged 395%, while anti-Latino incidents have increased 239%.

The increase in anti-Latino cases comes amid intensified immigration enforcement and continued political debate over border security and immigration policy.

The 2025 figures are preliminary and Levin told Axios that they could change when the FBI finalizes its annual "Reported Crimes in the Nation" release.

The data suggest that spikes in hate crimes tied to major events — including elections, geopolitical conflicts, and terrorist attacks — do not fully subside once those events pass.

Instead, they tend to settle at higher levels, potentially leaving the nation more vulnerable to future surges.