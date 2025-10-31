WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Stops 'Potential Terrorist Attack' in Michigan

Friday, 31 October 2025 09:02 AM EDT

Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Patel didn't release further information about the arrests, but said more information would be coming.

Dearborn Police said in a social media post that the department was made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city on Friday and assured residents that there is no threat to the community.

Separately, in May, the FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in suburban Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State group.

The man, Ammar Said, didn't know that his supposed allies in the alleged plot were undercover FBI employees.

Said remains in custody, charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization.

The criminal complaint was replaced in September with a criminal "information" document, signaling that a guilty plea is likely.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.
Friday, 31 October 2025 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

