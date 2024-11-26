WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | criminal | terrorist | most wanted | daniel san diego

Fugitive on FBI's Most Wanted List Nabbed in UK

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 03:32 PM EST

One of the FBI's most wanted terror suspects has been arrested in the U.K. after more than two decades as a fugitive, U.S. authorities said Tuesday.

Daniel Andreas San Diego had been on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list since 2009 following his connection with two animal rights-related bombings in Northern California in 2003.

"Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement announcing the arrest. "There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way."

San Diego is alleged to have planted two pipe bombs at the Emeryville, California, offices of Chiron, Inc., a biotechnology firm, in August of 2023. The first blast went off in the morning, and the second was intended to detonate an hour later, with the intention of killing or maiming first responders. The FBI cleared the second device before it could go off. One month later, San Diego allegedly sent another bomb strapped with nails to Shaklee Corp., a nutritional company, in Pleasanton, California.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for San Diego in October of 2003, but he disappeared before he could be apprehended. A federal grand jury indicted San Diego with two counts of destroying or attempting to destroy property with explosives and two counts of use of a destructive device in a crime of violence in 2004. The FBI was offering a $250,000 reward for his capture.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
One of the FBI's most wanted terror suspects has been arrested in the U.K. after more than two decades as a fugitive, U.S. authorities said Tuesday.Daniel Andreas San Diego had been on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list since 2009 following his connection with two animal...
fbi, criminal, terrorist, most wanted, daniel san diego
280
2024-32-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved