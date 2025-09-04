FBI Seized Computers, Phones in Bolton Raid

The FBI seized multiple computers, two phones, and a binder referencing allied strikes during its raid of former National Security Adviser John Bolton last month.

FBI agents raided Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Aug. 22 as part of a high-profile national security investigation. A court filing on Thursday said the raid focused on two potential violations: gathering and transmitting defense information, and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials.

In the filing, the FBI listed the inventory of property that agents seized from Bolton's home and office. The contents included three computers, including two laptops, along with two USB drives and a hard drive. Two iPhones were also taken.

The FBI also reported seizing a white binder that was labeled, “Statements and reflections to allied strikes,” without further detail. Typed documents labeled “Trump I-IV” were also taken, again without additional explanation.

Agents also searched Bolton's Washington office as part of the investigation into the handling of classified information. Bolton, who served in President Donald Trump's first administration as national security adviser, later became a vocal critic of the president.

Bolton served as Trump's third national security adviser for 17 months and clashed with him over Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea. He faced scrutiny during the first Trump administration over a book he wrote about his time in government, which officials argued disclosed classified information. However, the Justice Department dropped its lawsuit in 2021 and ended a separate grand jury investigation.

Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," portrayed Trump as grossly ill-informed about foreign policy and said he "saw conspiracies behind rocks, and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government."

Bolton served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush and also held positions in President Ronald Reagan's administration. He had considered running for president in 2012 and 2016.