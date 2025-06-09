FBI: $50,000 Reward to Out Masked, Violent Rioter

The FBI's Los Angeles Field Office is offering a $50,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction for a masked violent protester who attacked a federal officer and damaged government property in the L.A. riots over the weekend.

"Anyone who deliberately impedes the efforts of law enforcement agents and officers who are carrying out lawful warrants will be subject to federal prosecution, to include spending time in federal prison," FBI's Los Angeles Field Office's Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis wrote in a statement Sunday.

"The FBI is currently seeking individuals who assaulted law enforcement officers serving federal warrants during the past two days in various parts of Los Angeles. There will be no tolerance for anyone who interferes with the law enforcement mission and, in doing so, puts law enforcement or the community in harm's way."

The release says the suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous."

"The FBI is seeking information about a man who assaulted a federal officer and caused damage to government property in LA this weekend," the FBI posted on X, sharing the wanted poster. "A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for information leading to his identification, arrest, and conviction."

The allegations against the masked suspect come from a 3:30 p.m. Saturday showdown where he allegedly threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, California, injuring the federal officer and damaging the vehicles.

Photos shared by the FBI L.A.'s Field Office show him throwing rocks at vehicles, climbing on vehicles, and wearing a "Zacatecas" shirt. Zacatecas is a state in Mexico.

President Donald Trump didn't mention this suspect by name, but he did issue a warning that masks will be banned at liberal activist protests and issued a series of Truth Social posts as violence escalated in the Democrat-run sanctuary city.

"Arrest the people in face masks, now!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

That post followed one where Trump made a call to "bring in the troops."

Earlier Sunday, Trump called on the California National Guard to do the job of maligned Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrat L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, also issuing the verbal ban on masks worn at liberal protests.

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will not be tolerated," Trump wrote.

"Also, from now on, masks will not be allowed to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???"

Also, notably, Trump reminded leftists of their weaponization of Jan. 6 narratives as Democrats are silent and even defending rioters.

"Paid Insurrectionists!" Trump wrote, alleging a coordinated political funding campaign.