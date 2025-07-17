FBI Arrests 14th Suspect in Texas ICE Facility Ambush

FBI agents have arrested another suspect in connection with the premeditated July 4 ambush at a Texas ICE detention facility.

Benjamin Hanil Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, was arrested on Wednesday by agents in Dallas after a weeklong search, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas, reports The Washington Examiner.

Song has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents, along with three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

He had been on the FBI's Most Wanted list since a Blue Alert was issued following his alleged role in the organized and armed attack, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Song is the 14th person charged after the attack. According to federal officials, he and 10 other suspects allegedly arranged the attack on ICE agents at the Prairieland Detention Center.

"Though Song escaped by hiding overnight after the attack, we were confident he would not remain hidden for long," acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson said in a statement. "The 14 individuals who planned and participated in these heinous acts will be prosecuted, and we expect justice will be swift."

The capture and arrest of the attack suspects sends a "clear message" about violence against ICE agents, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin commented.

"On Independence Day, as Americans were celebrating our freedoms, a group of violent extremists attempted to assassinate federal officers protecting us from violent criminals," she said in a statement issued by the DHS.

"Song's arrest sends a clear message: under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, if you lay a hand on an ICE agent, you will NOT walk free," McLaughlin added. "We will not forget, and we will not rest until every attacker is in custody."

The Prairieland Detention Center houses detainees with convictions for rape, child molestation, murder, kidnapping, arson, human trafficking, and terrorism, according to the DHS. This includes nearly 50 known members of MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and other transnational gangs, in addition to 13 known or suspected terrorists.

The attack at the Prairieland center is one in a "disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence targeting DHS personnel," the department's press release said.

ICE officers conducting enforcement operations in San Francisco were assaulted last week by protesters, and in June, rioters stormed an ICE field office in Portland.

"ICE agents are now facing an 830% increase in assaults against them," the DHS said in its statement.