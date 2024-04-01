×
Tags: fbi | atlanta | ramming | investigation | security | georgia

Driver Rams Vehicle Into Front Gate of FBI's Atlanta Office

Monday, 01 April 2024 06:42 PM EDT

The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office Monday, but his motives were not immediately known.

The crash happened shortly after noon. Pete Ellis, assistant special agent in charge of the agency's Atlanta office, told reporters the man tried to follow another vehicle through the gate and onto the FBI campus in suburban Chamblee but security precautions prevented him from entering. Several special agents who were passing by took the man into custody and no one was injured, Ellis said.

The man, who was not associated with the FBI facility, was taken to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation, Ellis said.

Law enforcement officials are looking into both state and federal charges.

Agents and bomb technicians checked the vehicle “as a precaution” as part of the agency's standard operating procedures, Ellis said.

Video from the scene showed a reddish-orange SUV with its hood crumpled against a retractable barrier just inside the front gate. The vehicle was taken away by a tow truck just before 4 p.m.

Ellis said the investigation was ongoing and no further information was available.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


