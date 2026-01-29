WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fbi | 2020 election | fulton county | atlanta | rob pitts

Fulton County Official After FBI Raid: We Have Nothing to Hide

By    |   Thursday, 29 January 2026 02:19 PM EST

Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts on Thursday said election officials have "nothing to hide" after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided an Atlanta-area elections office looking for ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

"We in Fulton County have nothing, nothing, nothing to hide," Pitts said at a press conference in Atlanta.

"And finally, and most importantly, this is by no means over. This is by no means over. And we're grateful for everyone around the country who is in this fight with us. And they are with us from every corner of this great nation. Any honest review of these files will show what every, every previous review has shown.

"Fulton County elections are fair and lawful, and the outcome of the 2020 election will not change," he added. "Period."

The FBI on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Fulton County elections office in Union City, Georgia, amid President Donald Trump's renewed efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

FBI spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said the agency was executing "a court authorized law enforcement action" and described it as part of an ongoing investigation.

The search warrant, signed by federal magistrate Judge Catherine Salinas, authorized the FBI to search for "all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election," in addition to tabulator tapes from voting machines and 2020 voter rolls.

It also said the material "constitutes evidence of the commission of a criminal offense" and had been "used as the means of committing a criminal offense."

Pitts said the efforts "are about intimidation and distraction, not facts."

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, a Democrat, told Politico the Trump administration was trying to "scare people, to deter people from going to the polls in May for our primary and then November for the general election.

"We knew this was coming. We could see the strategy working itself out, and it's just another distraction, while people are dying in the streets in Minnesota," she added.

Republican Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne said she believes "in complete transparency of our election process" and urged the county to comply.

"If Fulton has nothing to hide, then there should be no fear of showing the election materials," Thorne said in a statement. "I would love to finally put the 2020 election to rest."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts on Thursday said election officials have "nothing to hide" after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided an Atlanta-area elections office looking for ballots from the 2020 presidential election.
fbi, 2020 election, fulton county, atlanta, rob pitts
377
2026-19-29
Thursday, 29 January 2026 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved