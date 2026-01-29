Fulton County Official After FBI Raid: We Have Nothing to Hide

Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts on Thursday said election officials have "nothing to hide" after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided an Atlanta-area elections office looking for ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

"We in Fulton County have nothing, nothing, nothing to hide," Pitts said at a press conference in Atlanta.

"And finally, and most importantly, this is by no means over. This is by no means over. And we're grateful for everyone around the country who is in this fight with us. And they are with us from every corner of this great nation. Any honest review of these files will show what every, every previous review has shown.

"Fulton County elections are fair and lawful, and the outcome of the 2020 election will not change," he added. "Period."

The FBI on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Fulton County elections office in Union City, Georgia, amid President Donald Trump's renewed efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

FBI spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said the agency was executing "a court authorized law enforcement action" and described it as part of an ongoing investigation.

The search warrant, signed by federal magistrate Judge Catherine Salinas, authorized the FBI to search for "all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election," in addition to tabulator tapes from voting machines and 2020 voter rolls.

It also said the material "constitutes evidence of the commission of a criminal offense" and had been "used as the means of committing a criminal offense."

Pitts said the efforts "are about intimidation and distraction, not facts."

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, a Democrat, told Politico the Trump administration was trying to "scare people, to deter people from going to the polls in May for our primary and then November for the general election.

"We knew this was coming. We could see the strategy working itself out, and it's just another distraction, while people are dying in the streets in Minnesota," she added.

Republican Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne said she believes "in complete transparency of our election process" and urged the county to comply.

"If Fulton has nothing to hide, then there should be no fear of showing the election materials," Thorne said in a statement. "I would love to finally put the 2020 election to rest."