Rasmussen Poll: Trump More Favorable, Tops Biden in a Rematch

Donald Trump would not only defeat President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, but a majority of likely voters now have a more favorable opinion of Trump and an unfavorable view of Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

Rasmussen's analysis surmises it is a "classic case of voter's remorse."

"Less than one year into his presidency, 52% of likely voters have an unfavorable impression of President Joe Biden," The Heartland Institute's Chris Talgo, who conducted the poll for Rasmussen, said. "This is astounding, given the fact that the mainstream has given Biden the benefit of the doubt so often and glossed over his administration's utter failures concerning the pandemic, inflation, foreign policy, et cetera.

"On the other hand, 51% of likely voters now have a favorable opinion of former President Trump. In fact, more likely voters would vote for Trump over Biden if the next presidential election were held today. It seems like American voters are experiencing a classic case of voter's remorse."

Trump (46%) tops Biden (40%) among likely voters in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, which included 10% earmarking their vote for another candidate.

Trump has a greater share of support from his own party than Biden has with his own – 6 points greater support among GOP for Trump than Democrats for Biden.

Another eye-opening statistic: Third-party or independent voters choose Trump over Biden by a 16-point margin (45%-29%), according to the poll's likely voters.

Trump would further win among white voters by 15 points and is within the margin of error among Hispanic voters, while Biden wins among Black voters. Among the other minority voters, Trump held a 19-point edge (47%-28%).

On the favorability issue, Trump also tops Biden on the "very" categories:

Trump has 3 percentage point edge on "very favorable" versus Biden – 31%-28%.

Biden has a 5-point edge on "very unfavorable" on Trump – 42%-37%.

The RealClearPolitics poll of polls also has Trump's net favorable rating beating Biden's.

The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports polling was conducted among 1,016 likely voters last Wednesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.