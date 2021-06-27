Incoming Cal State Dean Is Farrakhan Defender

Julianne Malveaux, who has been chosen as an incoming dean at California State University Los Angeles, is an avid backer of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and has repeatedly slammed white people, including Jews, who have criticized the minister for his antisemitism, The Washington Free Beacon has reported.

According to Cal State LA, the university appointed Malveaux to become dean of the newly established College of Ethnic Studies starting on July 1.

"We have tens of thousands if not millions of people, Black people, in these United States who are members of the Nation of Islam,” Malveaux said in 2018, according to The Final Call, the Nation of Islam's official newspaper. “They are productive people in our community, who many of us interact with, work with, on a daily basis. They are not racist people. They are not anti-Semitic. They are Black people. So, until these Jewish people who are running around asking Black people to buck dance, until they ask white people to buck dance, I ain't having it! I'm just not having it!"

Farrakhan has made numerous anti-Semitic comments during his time as Nation of Islam leader, according to the Free Beacon.

He has blamed "Jewish influence," for causing "pedophilia and sexual perversion" in Hollywood, said that "powerful Jews are my enemy," and accused Jews of being responsible for the slave trade in the U.S.

Farrakhan also tweeted in 2018 that, "I'm not an anti-Semite. I'm anti-Termite.

That same year, after the Women's March movement was called on to denounce its connections to Farrakhan, Malveaux wrote in the Birmingham Times that "white people's hatred for Minister Farrakhan is irrational and, might I say, racist."

Malveaux, who is a former president of Bennett College, also attended an event in 2005 hosted by Farrakhan, where she was critical of those who denounced the Nation of Islam leader, according to The New York Jewish Week.

Malveaux is also a harsh critic of Israel, writing last month during the flareup with Hamas that the Jewish state "has a lock on U.S. foreign policy" and that "too many Jewish people say that criticism of Israel makes you anti-Semitic," the Free Beacon reported.

In addition, Malveaux made remarks in 1994 expressing hope for the death of Black conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, saying "I hope his wife feeds him lots of eggs and butter and he dies early like many Black men do, of heart disease."