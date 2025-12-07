Bloomberg: Trump Plans $12 Billion Emergency Aid for Farmers

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to roll out a $12 billion emergency aid package aimed at helping U.S. farmers.

The plan is designed to cushion producers of soybeans, pork, and other commodities who have been hit with retaliatory tariffs from major trading partners, Bloomberg News reported Sunday.

Those countermeasures have disrupted exports and driven down prices in key agricultural markets.

The package is expected to rely on existing USDA authorities to deliver direct payments, food purchases, and trade promotion efforts without requiring additional congressional approval, according to the report.

The aid is intended as a temporary measure while the administration continues its tariff strategy, which Trump argues is necessary to force trading partners to address long-standing imbalances.