Fani Willis Has No Plans to Recuse From Trump Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has no plans to recuse herself from the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for alleged election interference in Georgia over accusations of an improper affair with lead prosecutor Nathan Wade, sources told CNN.

A trial date for the expansive racketeering case against the former president and his 18 co-defendants has not yet been set and Willis and her team are concerned her departure could push the proceedings beyond the 2024 election, CNN's sources said.

Given the political and legal challenges of the case, it is unclear if another prosecutor in Georgia would decide to take it up.

Willis has come under intense scrutiny since allegations of an inappropriate relationship with Wade first surfaced and she has been accused of misusing state and county funds and using her official position for political gain. According to CNN sources, the district attorney is not expected to pull herself off the case, despite calls from some legal experts to do so to protect its integrity.

Instead of disputing claims about the alleged relationship with Wade, the sources said Willis is preparing to respond to the arguments of Trump and other co-defendants by arguing their defense attorneys are wrongly interpreting the law.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Willis has been personally involved in developing her office's formal response to the allegations, which is due by Friday.

Former Trump campaign operative Mike Roman, who is a co-defendant in Willis' case, raised allegations of a "clandestine" relationship between the district attorney and the prosecutor when he asked to have the criminal charges against him dismissed.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 and both Wade and Willis were served with subpoenas from defense attorneys to testify publicly. Some inside Willis' office told CNN it is unlikely she will have to take the stand during the hearing, but others said she ultimately may be required to.

The allegations against Willis have led to renewed personal attacks by political allies of Trump, as well as attacks on the case itself, but a source told CNN they would be "mystified" if the embattled district attorney is removed over them.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, who served in the Obama White House as ethics czar, has called for Wade to recuse himself from the case, despite arguing Georgia law does not disqualify him.

"I think it is the wise thing to do, but it is not legally required for him to step aside," Eisen told reporters last month.

Eisen added he is not concerned about the allegations having an impact on Willis' ability to prosecute the case.

Newsmax attempted to reach Willis for comment.