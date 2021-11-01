Facebook Whistleblower: CEO Zuckerberg Should Step Down

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen said CEO Mark Zuckerberg should step down from Facebook.

"I think it is unlikely the company will change if he remains the CEO," Haugen told MSNBC. "And I hope that he can see that there is so much good that he could do in the world and maybe it's a chance for someone else to maybe take the reins."

For Haugen, she believes Zuckerberg could refresh from time away from the company so someone else can come in and devote time to the challenges the social media giant faces.

"It doesn't make him a bad person to have made mistakes," she added. "But it is unacceptable to continue to make the same bad mistakes after you know that those are mistakes. And so I have faith that he can change."

But currently, Zuckerberg holds a majority stake in voting shares for the company, making it virtually impossible for him to be forced out by the board. Additionally, Haugen outlines Facebook's rebranding to Meta is another misstep in ignoring the issues the company faces.

"Over and over again Facebook chooses expansion in new areas over sticking the landing on what they've already done," Haugen continued. "And I find it unconscionable that, as you read through the documents, it states very clearly there needs to be more resources on very basic safety systems. And instead of investing on making sure that our platforms are a minimal level of safe, they're about to invest 10,000 engineers in video games, and I can't imagine how this makes sense."

But according to a Meta spokesperson, "This is a ludicrous comparison and a false choice. It is not as though a company can only build new technology or invest in keeping people safe. Obviously, we can and must do both of these things at the same time – and we are."

But to add to the controversy, ARS Technica reported a new document released to Congress by Haugen reveals the company was hiring for research roles on how to get kids as young as 6 hooked on Facebook.