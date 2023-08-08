FAA Refers 22 More Unruly Passenger Cases to FBI

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed Tuesday that it referred 22 more unruly passenger cases to the Federal Bureau of Investigation from December 2021 to April 2023.

It brings the total number of referred cases, some of which include allegations of physical or sexual assault on flyers and flight crew, to 39 this year. Since 2021, over 270 total cases have been handed over.

"Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000 per violation."

Among the incidents to be reviewed are the sexual assault of a minor, terroristic threats, physical altercations, smoking in the lavatory, projectiles, and an individual that appeared to try to make his way to the cockpit.

Still, the overall number of cases has declined in recent years. According to the agency, unruly passenger incidents have dropped by over 80% since record highs in early 2021.

The FAA handles some reports of bad behavior itself, which can result in civil penalties of up to $37,000 per violation.

A report from The Washington Post on Tuesday noted that the FAA once sought an $81,950 fine from a passenger aboard a July 7, 2021, American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FBI did not immediately respond to The Post's request for commenting on how it typically handles FAA cases.